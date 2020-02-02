GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men robbed a Greensboro barbershop early Sunday morning according to Greensboro Police.

Police say the robbery happened around 12:52 a.m. at Razor Line Barbershop on W. Gate City Boulevard.

The two men robbed the barbershop at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and property police say.

The men were last seen leaving on foot, and no injuries were reported. According to police, the two men had there faces covered and one of them was wearing a white t-shirt while the other had on a black t-shirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Other stories:

For the first time in over 900 years, Sunday is an extra rare palindrome day

Protesters near US Embassy in Lebanon publicly denounce Trump plan

Spring to arrive early, says Punxsutawney Phil