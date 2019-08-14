GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia Police officer who shot a man outside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant Tuesday night was justified in doing so, the District Attorney said Wednesday.

Gastonia Police were called to the Buffalo Wild Wings on Cox Road a little after 10 p.m. for a man with a gun. According to Gastonia Police, the suspect was shot by a responding officer. The victim was taken to a hospital and is being treated for their injuries.

According to the D.A.'s review, the suspect was holding a weapon through the entire encounter despite the officer repeatedly ordering him to drop it. The review showed the suspect threatened to harm the officer and the officer fired his weapon as the suspect raised his.

The restaurant was put on lockdown during the incident.

The officer was not hurt during the incident, police said. Gastonia Police have not identified the officer involved and officials have requested the State Bureau of Investigations conduct an independent investigation of the shooting.

