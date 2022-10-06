'I heard shots, everybody screaming' | 3 shot at Gastonia's Eastridge Mall

Three people were hurt in a shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia Friday. Police said there is no active threat after evacuating the mall.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three people were hurt in a shooting at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday afternoon, police said.

A Gastonia Police Department spokesperson confirmed that two men and a woman suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening. All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Gastonia police said two people of interest were being interviewed by detectives.

Gastonia police released an initial statement around 12:45 p.m. Friday saying there was "no active threat" and that the mall was being evacuated as a precaution. Gastonia officers responded to the mall for a shooting around 12:10 p.m.

Police officers are inside the mall to help shoppers safely evacuate stores. Family members of shoppers and employees who are looking for their loved ones inside the mall as asked to go to the parking lot of Luck Samurai at 116 N New Hope Road.

The mall is located along North New Hope Road adjacent to Interstate 85 in Gaston County.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to a witness who was in the DMV inside the mall when the shooting happened. Heraldo Ugaldee said he was only about 15 feet away from the incident.

"I heard shots and everybody screaming," Ugaldee told WCNC Charlotte's, Jane Monreal. "Everybody crazy."

