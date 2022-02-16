x
Crime

Evacuated residents back in homes after barricaded person taken into custody at Advenir at Adams Farm in Greensboro

The incident began as U.S Marshals tried to serve outstanding warrants to a resident.
Credit: Manning Franks - WFMY News 2
Police presence at Advenir at Adams Farm in Greensboro where the US Marshals Office tried to serve a warrant Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police surrounded and home in at a Greensboro apartment complex Wednesday.

Greensboro police were called around 10 a.m. to the Advenir at Adams Farm for a person who had barricaded themselves inside a home as U.S. Marshals tried to serve outstanding warrants on a resident in the complex.

People who live in the area were asked to stay in their homes as the incident unfolded and one building was evacuated, police said.

The person was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Residents who were evacuated, were let back into their homes.

