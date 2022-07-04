NC police agencies warn of T-shirt selling scams

Emotional appeal

Any pitch that ratchets up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment.

Sense of urgency

You MUST act now, or else.

Request for unorthodox payment

Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc.

Explanations that don't ring true

If your new “landlord” can’t show you the inside of the house, that could be because they don’t own it.

You won, now pay up

It’s not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever.