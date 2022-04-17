Police: 2 recovering after being shot Easter morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are recovering after being shot early Easter morning in Greensboro.
Police said they responded to 1819 Spring Garden Street around 5:45 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
When officers got to the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover, according to police.
No suspect information was available at the time of the release. Neighbors in the area reported a large police presence during the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. Go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.