Police: 2 recovering after being shot Easter morning

Greensboro Police said they responded to 1819 Spring Garden Street for a shooting just before 6 a.m. Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are recovering after being shot early Easter morning in Greensboro.

Police said they responded to 1819 Spring Garden Street around 5:45 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover, according to police.

No suspect information was available at the time of the release. Neighbors in the area reported a large police presence during the investigation.