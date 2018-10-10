GROVES — On Wednesday, July 4th, 2018 Groves Police were called out to the McDonald's on Twin City for a criminal mischief call.

The call came in just after 3:00 a.m. from the manager of McDonalds who said an angry customer smashed multiple windows before leaving.

The officer on scene investigated but was not able to identify a suspect but the manager said she wished to pursue criminal charges.

The surveillance footage showed a suspect that appeared to be a black male wearing a black shirt and shorts. The suspect, who was driving a blue Dodge Charger, entered the drive-through, ordered, then spoke with an employee at the second drive-through window.

Their conversation could be heard through the surveillance system. The suspect became angry due to a mistake in the order, he cursed at the staff through the window, then parked to the side. The suspect then called the 1-800 complaint line for McDonalds and left a voice-mail. The suspect stated his name was Joseph Roberts and left his phone number.

Shortly after leaving the message, the suspect exited his vehicle and damaged the windows.

The damages were estimated to be close to $4,000.00.

Groves Police were able to identify the suspect because he left his name on a complaint voicemail before causing damage to the building. They arrested 32-year-old Joseph Roberts of Port Arthur on the charge of Criminal Mischief more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

Roberts was indicted by a Jefferson County Jury on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

