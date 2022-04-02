Car, remains found in Winston Lake Park possibly connected to man who went missing 16 years ago

Police worked with "Adventures with Purpose” to pull a car of a lake that matched the description of a missing person's car from 2006.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sixteen years later, the remains of a missing man were possibly found in Winston Lake Park Saturday morning.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said that on Oct. 4, 2006, a family member of Dedrick Bernard Smith reported Smith as a “Missing Person.” When Smith went missing, he was driving a 1993 Pontiac Grand Am. The investigation went on for years after he disappeared until now.

Officers said that around 7:15 p.m. Friday, a member of an organization called “Adventures with Purpose" contacted the Winston-Salem police. Group members told police that they think they found the 1993 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Dedrick Smith at the bottom of Winston Lake Park.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, detectives worked with members of “Adventures with Purpose" to pull the car from the lake. The car matched the description of the missing 1993 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Smith.

Investigators also said they found human remains inside the Pontiac Grand Am, and they are working to see if the remains belong to Smith.

This investigation is ongoing.