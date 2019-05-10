HENRY COUNTY, Va. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has seized 409 marijuana plants along with more than 20 pounds of pot buds worth more than $1.3 million in a drug bust operation.

Investigators uncovered the operation at a house on Virginia Avenue in Bassett, VA. The home was used only to grow marijuana and was capable of producing millions of dollars worth of pot.

Investigators said the home was converted into a greenhouse complete with elaborate grow light systems, heating and cooling systems, hydroponic fertilization systems, carbon dioxide enhancers, and ventilation systems.

Investigators said the home belongs to someone who lives in Miami, Florida. They are working to locate the owner at this time.

Photos: 409 Marijuana Pots Seized From VA House

If you have any information about drug trafficking operations contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

