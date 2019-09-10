ATLANTA — A 14-year-old girl told police last week that a man entered her Atlanta apartment wearing only a Power Rangers mask while she was home alone in the shower.

On Oct. 2, at around 7:40 a.m., a neighbor called police to the apartment community off Fairburn Road after she told police there was loud yelling coming from the breezeway.

According to a police report obtained by 11Alive, the neighbor told police that when she looked out her peephole, she saw her 14-year-old neighbor unclothed and yelling.

The teenager's mom later told police that she left for work in a hurry and left the front door unlocked.

The teen, who was getting ready for school, said she was showering and stepped out to find the man, wearing only a red Power Rangers mask.

The man was in the bare nude masturbating, she told police.

He is described as a black man, around 5-foot-6, or 5-foot-7, weighing between 150 and 180-pounds.

According to the police report, the teen attempted to grab a kitchen knife and throw it at the suspect but missed. She said she also punched him in his face as she chased him out of the apartment and ran off.

Another neighbor told police that they've seen a black male "hanging out" in the breezeways during the early mornings in front of her apartment door.

Just more than a mile away, a Deerwood Academy student was nearly abducted from a school playground by an armed man.

The reported attack happened around 1:40 p.m. Oct. 7 at the school on Fairburn Road.

The district said students were immediately evacuated from the playground, and the entire school was placed on lockdown until APS Police could "assess the situation." The district added that the student was examined and cleared by the school nurse.

Police have not made a connection to the two incidents, however, police are investigating both.

