CHARLOTTE, NC – The FBI is sending out a disturbing warning about a predator trying to contact kids in the Carolinas.

The FBI said they’ve discovered 50 packages addressed to young girls in South Carolina and Virginia. Detectives said two Alabama girls received packages at their elementary schools.

Investigators said inside those packages were food and a letter signed by someone claiming to be a 14-year-old in New Mexico.

Parents are urged to contact the police immediately if their child receives a suspicious package.

CBS News reports authorities, including the FBI, said the packages contained food and a letter signed "Atur Bhuck of Santa Fe, NM," as well as visitor's packages from New Jersey.

"Bhuck" wrote he was 14 years old, mentally disabled and a target of bullying. He asked the girls to reply at two email addresses.

According to the district attorney's office, the FBI says one email account appeared to originate from Houston and that more than 50 New Jersey visitor's packages were ordered from that email account's IP address for minor-age girls in Alabama, South Carolina and Virginia.

The orders included the girl's names and the addresses of their elementary schools.

Prosecutors also said the IP address has appeared on websites discussing girls' underwear and what music to listen to "when he visits his pen pal in Phenix City."

