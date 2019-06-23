CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pregnant 19-year-old was shot in the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police say the call for service came just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a pregnant 19-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe she was in the parking lot of a strip mall shopping center in the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road when she was shot.

Her name has not yet been released as her family hasn't been notified.

Medic transported the victim to a hospital, where staff delivered her baby. Both the 19-year-old and the child have life-threatening injuries, according to CMPD.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses.

CMPD has not released any information regarding a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest information.

