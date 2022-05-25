Dispute after car crash leaves pregnant woman shot multiple times, police arrest two men involved

High Point police arrested two 19-year-olds who sprayed gunfire after a car wreck, hitting a pregnant woman several times at a nearby business.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two men were arrested after spraying gunfire at each other that hit a pregnant woman multiple times at a nearby business in High Point Monday, according to police reports.

High Point police identified Deontre A. Horne,19, and Jeremiah M. Williamson, 19 as the shooters in this incident.

Officers said they got a call about a car crash and shots being fired on the 1600 block of South Main Street. They said two men who opened gunfire, hitting a pregnant woman at a nearby business, got into a car crash that led to a dispute.

Both cars were in a parking lot of a business and one car was hit at least eight times by gunfire. Officers saw no significant damage from the car crash.

Police said Horne and Williamson fired shots at a pregnant woman's vehicle.

Officers found the pregnant woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tourniquets were applied to her wounds to control her loss of blood, police said. She was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro and is stable.

Horne and Williamson are facing attempted murder and are in jail under a $750,000 bond.

