The King Police Department said Elizabeth Mills, 19, is charged with child abuse among others.

KING, N.C. — A preschool teacher was arrested on child abuse charges.

The King Police Department said Elizabeth Mills, 19, from King, is charged with 3 counts of child abuse, and 3 counts of assault on a child under 12 years of age.

Mills is a preschool teacher at the Calvary Baptist Church school in King, according to police. Earlier this month she was accused of pinching children, according to a police report.