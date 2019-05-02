NORFOLK, Va. — More than a dozen police cars and SUVs were outside Norview High School Tuesday morning after a fight at the school led to several others. A school security officer inadvertently sprayed the principal, Walter Brower, Jr., with pepper spray in the midst of it all.

Officer Daniel Hudson with the Norfolk Police Department said the initial fight involved two students. It took place around 10:50 a.m. Police officers went to the school to help security officers and staff members. While the police were there, other fights broke out.

13News Now obtained videos of the fighting:

Administrators placed the school on lockdown for a time. Hudson said no one was hurt.

13News Now saw at least two people in handcuffs.

Norfolk Public Schools released the following statement about the incident:

"Late this morning, Norview High School went on a brief lockdown due to multiple altercations that occurred in the cafeteria. The first incident happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., subsequent incidents followed during the next lunch period. The situation was quickly contained within 20 minutes as a result of the coordinated efforts of school administration, security personnel and the Norfolk Police Department.

Classes and activities have resumed, however security measures remain in place. The principal will make calls to parents and guardians this afternoon. An increased police presence will be observed throughout dismissal today to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. Students involved in any of today’s altercations will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action. Norfolk Public Schools is thankful for the swift response and support of our staff, security personnel and local law enforcement. We are also proud of the entire student body at Norview High for their commendable behavior and cooperation throughout the day."

Parents are reacting to the brawls at the school.

Outside the school parents who saw the video for the first time said it was "sad."

“Kids don’t care, like the kids now growing up, I guess they don’t have no guidance. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just sad that’s all I can say on that,” said a parent named D.

“They have no respect for authority these days and I don’t know why. I don’t know why it happened, but it’s there,” said a parent, Bebe.

BeBe blames the parents of these troublemakers for dropping the ball at home.

“And once they get to be teenagers don’t let them go. You still have to hold onto your children. Just because they are teenagers doesn’t mean they are adults, and then you set them up for a bad adult life. That’s how these kids are going to jail these days,” said Bebe.

Another parent named Antonio says he speaks with his son every day about these exact types of situations.

“I can’t go to school with him so I just have to give him the pieces, so he can survive out here,” said Antonio. “I ask him all the time, ‘have you been bullied,’ and he’ll talk to me about what goes on. He’ll let me know that everything is ok.”