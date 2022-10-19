x
Prisoner convicted of second-degree murder goes missing from a job site in Sanford

Law enforcement officers are looking for inmate Regional L. Jones. They said he walked away during a work release job in Sanford of Lee County.
Credit: NC Department of Public Safety

SANFORD, N.C. — Emergency response crews and law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who walked away during a job Wednesday, according to officials. 

They're looking for inmate Regional L. Jones. They said he walked away during a work release job in Sanford, NC. 

Jones is described as a 50-year-old man who is 6 foot tall, weighing around 260 pounds with a medium build. It should also be noted that he has tattoos on both shoulders. 

Correctional officers didn't realize he was missing until about 5 p.m. 

Jones is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder. 

He was admitted to prison on Jan. 11, 2013. His projected release date was Oct. 9, 2024.

If anyone has any information on Jones's whereabouts, please call 911 or call Sanford Correctional Institution at 919-776-4325.

