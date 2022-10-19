Prisoner convicted of second-degree murder goes missing from a job site in Sanford

Law enforcement officers are looking for inmate Regional L. Jones. They said he walked away during a work release job in Sanford of Lee County.

SANFORD, N.C. — Emergency response crews and law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who walked away during a job Wednesday, according to officials.

Jones is described as a 50-year-old man who is 6 foot tall, weighing around 260 pounds with a medium build. It should also be noted that he has tattoos on both shoulders.

Correctional officers didn't realize he was missing until about 5 p.m.

Jones is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder.

He was admitted to prison on Jan. 11, 2013. His projected release date was Oct. 9, 2024.