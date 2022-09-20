Tank 80% full of propane stolen in Reidsville

Police said tank was stolen using a crane and a large truck.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A propane tank was stolen in Reidsville earlier this month.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's office said it was taken around September 13 near Hidden Lake Drive. A large truck and crane were used to steal the tank police said.

Officials are looking for the location of the tank and information on who sold the tank.

The tank had a red stripe across it and was 80% full of propane when stolen.

Police believe the tank was bought by a person that was not the owner.

The investigation is still ongoing.