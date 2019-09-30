ST PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man faces 40 years or more in prison after prosecutors say a beef on Facebook boiled over, leading to a fatal shooting.

Michael Cordell Garland is charged with second degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Kacey Feiner early the morning of Sept. 7. A criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County says officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Glenridge Avenue around 1 a.m. that day on reports that a man had been shot. When they arrived squads found no victim, but plenty of evidence a shooting had taken place. They soon learned Feiner had been rushed to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle, and was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the scene described an argument, followed by a volley of gunshots. More than two dozen bullet casings were recovered, and samples taken from a pool of blood in the street.

Investigators learned that the suspected shooter was known on the streets as DoDo man and his Facebook page was under the name of Malik Johnson, but that his legal name was Michael Garland. Recovered texts from an exchange between Garland and Feiner, a rival gang member, show talk escalating from a fight to a shootout.

“We gone bump heads my n----, it’s on me, an it’s on you. We gone get to it,” read a text from Feiner to Garland.

Police say the two arranged to meet at an address on Glenridge, where one neighbor describes seeing a group of nine to 10 people and hearing arguing, followed by gunshots. Another told investigators that one man (Feiner) said something about "not having time for this" and attempting to walk away, only to have the other man push him down, stand over him and fire shots into his body at close range.

Officers spoke to one of Garland's fellow gang members who spent time with him after the shooting. Garland allegedly said, “I just tweaked,” and “Bro, I did some stupid s--t.” His friend said Garland didn’t talk much about what happened, he just cried while listening to Feiner’s songs on his phone.

A different member of Garland's gang reportedly told detectives during questioning that he spoke with a fellow gang member who was on the shooting scene and told him that everything that happened was Garland's fault. The witness said Garland jumped out of a car, walked up to Feiner, and shot him.

An autopsy on Feiner found he had been shot between seven and 11 times, and died of injuries to his thoracic and abdominal region.

