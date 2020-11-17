Protesters arrested following demonstration at Alamance County Board of Commissioner’s meeting

As the meeting went into recess, three of the protesters became disruptive and were asked to leave, deputies said.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Three protesters were arrested Monday in Graham during the Alamance County Board of Commissioner’s meeting.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said the three were part of the group of 30 or 40 participating in the Alamance Alliance 4 Justice Forward Motion Alamance Power to The People Rally that was held during the commissioner’s meeting.

About 10 of the protesters were allowed inside the courthouse where the meeting was being held, deputies said. As the meeting went into recess, the protesters became disruptive and were asked to leave, that’s when Regis Kishon Green, 28, Travis Scott Laughlin, 47, and Anne Elizabeth Williams, 55, were arrested.

Two other protesters, Kristofer Wayne Loy, 26, and Carey Kirk Griffin, 38, were arrested at the Alamance County Detention Center after being told several times to leave, deputies said.

Green, Laughlin and Williams are charged with misdemeanor disruptions of official meetings, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct public building. Green’s bond was set at $300. Laughlin and Williams were given a written promise to appear.

Loy and Griffin, who were arrested at the detention center, were charged with

Laughlin is charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. They were also given a written promise to appear.