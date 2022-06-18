Woman arrested after fight with man at Pride Parade in Winston-Salem, police say

Police arrested Kaylee Holshouser, 22, for assaulting a man on Fourth Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editors Note: The victim's name was removed from this story to protect his privacy following the assault.

A woman was arrested after a fight with a man during a Pride Parade event in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to police reports.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said officers were monitoring the parade on Fourth Street when they saw a large crowd gathered on the sidewalk at Cherry Street. An argument began between Kaylee Holshouser, 22, and a 33-year-old man before Holshouser assaulted him.

The Forsyth County sheriffs briefly detained the 33-year-old before letting him go.

Police arrested Holshouser and took her to the detention center before letting her go. Officers found no probable cause to charge her.

Officers said no one else was injured during this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.