GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police charged seven people for violating stay-at-home orders on Monday. Three of the individuals were previously charged for violating the order on Saturday.

Police said the seven individuals were protesting outside A Woman's Choice clinic on Randleman Road on Monday, March 30. Greensboro police officers tried to gain voluntary compliance before charging the protestors with violation of Guilford County's stay-at-home order and resist, delay, and obstruct a public officer.

Police said Jason Oesterreich, Justin Reeder, and Isaiah Burner were charged for a second time. Andre Gonzalez, 42, of Mooresville, Richard Whittier, 46, of Mint Hill, Leroy Stokes Jr., 58, of Greensboro, and John Mcatee, 56, of Mint Hill were charged as well.

Police said the individuals arrested are part of a group that was contacted by police prior to their arrival on Saturday. Police informed the group that their presence at the Greensboro clinic would be considered non-essential activity and they would be subject to citation or arrest.

According to police, the intent of the stay-at-home order is to curb the public health crisis in our community. While violators of the order can be charged with a class 2 misdemeanor, it is the mission of the Greensboro Police Department to gain voluntary compliance from all people and businesses.

