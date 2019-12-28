WOOD RIVER, Ill. — The Metro East Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after a puppy was found in a trash can.

The trash can was held shut with bungee cords behind a Walmart in Wood River. The Humane Society said it is unclear how long the puppy was kept here.

The puppy will remain with the Humane Society during its “stray hold” and will eventually be available for adoption.

Anyone with information regarding the circumstances in which the puppy was found should contact the Wood River Police Department.

“Thank you to the individuals who found the puppy and the Wood River Police Department for taking this situation seriously!” The Humane Society said on Facebook.

