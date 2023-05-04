Puppy stolen from vet's office in Greensboro

Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers says someone stole an 11-month-old puppy in June.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Someone stole a puppy from a vet's office in Greensboro, according to Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers.

Investigators said someone took an 11-month-old French bulldog named Asta on June 24. The dog was at the Animal Medical Centre of Greensboro on Spring Garden Street.

It's not clear how the dog was taken. WFMY News 2 reached out to both Crime Stoppers and Greensboro police to try to learn more details.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help solve this case.

