GASTONIA, N.C. — A QuikTrip gas station clerk was injured early Sunday morning as a 'flash mob' took over the store and caused extensive damage.

Video posted to social media, and reviewed by the Gastonia Police Department, shows numerous individuals ransacking the QuikTrip convenience store at 1843 West Franklin Blvd in Gastonia around 2:43 a.m.

Investigators have reviewed the video and are working to identify and locate possible suspects.

A store clerk in the video can be seen with a facial injury.

" A Flashmob entered the store and began to steal and throw items throughout the store," a QuikTrip spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte. "In the process an individual tossed a canned item striking our clerk, which caused medical attention."

QuikTrip provided surveillance video and still photos to law enforcement.

"QuikTrip will pursue all criminal charges allowed by law and we are exploring all civil options against those who stole and destroyed personal property," the spokesperson added.

A video showing the incident on Facebook lasts about five minutes.

During that time, a crowd of people can be seen inside and outside the store.

At one point, a crowd gathers outside to watch what appears to be a fight between two people. At another point in the Facebook Live video, people began running after hearing several pops, which sounded like gunshots.

A K-9 officer nearby heard the commotion and radioed into dispatch.

"I just got back in my vehicle," the officer said. "We heard two gunshots, came from that area. Sounded like the QT from where I'm at."

WCNC Charlotte spoke briefly to the injured clerk on Facebook Messenger who wrote, "I’m still in a great amount of pain, but nowhere near as bad as it was [Sunday]."

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is on-going.

