GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 39-year-old man died following a hit-and-run in Greensboro Sunday morning according to a release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

NCSHP said the crash happened on I-85 Business/U.S. Highway 29 at Riverdale Road in Guilford County.

John Burt Jr. of Raleigh was walking when he was struck by a car, he died at the scene.

Through investigation, NCSHP discovered the suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run was a 2008-2011 blue Honda Civic. They also found Burt's vehicle near the location.

Troopers said the suspect car as shown below, should have damage to the right front bumper and have a missing passenger-side mirror. They also said there will possibly be damage to the right side of the hood and to the windshield.

NCSHP

