Raleigh mass shooting: Police release timeline of events

RALEIGH, N.C. — We're learning new details about the mass shooting that left five people dead in Raleigh. A new report from police came out Thursday.

On Oct. 13, police were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive, and Bay Harbor Drive when they said a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people and injured two others.

Here's a timeline of events, according to the police report:

5:09 p.m. -- A call for service was received by the Emergency Communications Center about multiple shots fired in the area of the golf course in the Hedingham neighborhood. More calls came in shortly after.

5:12 p.m. -- A 911 caller reported hearing shots and then saw two people lying on the ground and porch in the 5300 block of Sahalee Way. The first victim, Marcille Gardner, was found lying in the driveway of the home, and the second victim, Nicole Conners, was seen on the front porch. Conners died from her injuries at a hospital. Gardner is in critical but stable condition. Conners' dog was also found shot dead. Shortly after, another call came in about a shooting in the 6000 block of Osprey Cove Drive in the same neighborhood. It was reported that Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres was in his vehicle and was shot by a male in camouflage clothing. Torres was about the leave for work. He later died at the hospital.

5:19 p.m. -- Officers began to arrive in the Hedingham neighborhood with their sirens and lights turned on.

5:21 p.m. -- Reports came in that the suspect took off toward the Neuse River Greenway Trail. An additional 911 caller found two more victims who'd been shot at separate locations along the greenway. Mary Marshall, who was walking her dog, and Susan Karnatz, who was out on a run, were both found dead. An extensive search was underway for the shooter.

6:42 p.m. -- Officers found the suspect in an area with two barn-like buildings near McConnell Oliver Drive. As officers searched the area, police said the suspect shot at officers multiple times from the building.

6:44 p.m. -- Raleigh Police Officer Casey Clark was shot. Multiple officers returned fire.

9:34 p.m. -- Officers advanced toward the outbuilding. The suspect was inside and appeared wounded from a single gunshot. At the time, he was wearing camouflage clothing and a backpack, and a handgun was in his waistband. Police said the backpack had several types of shotgun ammunition.

9:36 p.m. -- Officers secured the suspect in handcuffs. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said in addition to the shooting victims identified thus far, a 16-year-old boy was found dead with a gunshot and stab wounds. They believe the suspect shot the teen boy first.

