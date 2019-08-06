RALEIGH, N.C. — Three people were wounded with one later dying when multiple gunshots were fired during a crowded party at a Raleigh event center along Capital Boulevard late Friday night, police said.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. after a fight broke out at Capital Connections at 3632 Capital Blvd., Raleigh police said.

The fight spilled out of the venue into the parking lot and a gun was pulled out, police said. At least 100 young adults were at the party when the shooting happened, according to police.

Three people were shot during the incident. Dana Lee Hopkins, 35, was transported to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.

Hopkins later died from his injuries, police said.

"While responding to that location, two additional gunshot wound victims arrived at WakeMed by private vehicle," police said in a news release.

Capital Connections appears to be a business venue that is available for rent for parties and other events. Police said multiple shots were fired inside and outside the business.

Raleigh police are investigating the triple shooting. Initially, police said that two people were shot.

Detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying suspects.