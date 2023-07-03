One person injured in Randall Street shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday night, police say.
Officers responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of Randall Street around 11:18 p.m.
Pending the investigation, Willow Road is closed between Barksdale Drive and Rosetta Road.
This investigation is ongoing.
