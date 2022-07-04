x
Crime

Randleman drug bust: Man accused of trafficking meth, heroin, and cocaine

Detectives said they found nearly five pounds of meth inside the home on Cecil Norman Rd.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of trafficking meth, cocaine, and heroin out of his home in Randleman. 

On Tuesday, deputies searched the home of Joseph Kenneth Newbold on Cecil Norman Rd. Detectives found more than half a pound of heroin, 4.6 pounds of meth, cocaine, marijuana and mushrooms, according to a release.

Newbold was taken to Randolph County Detention Center. He faces several felony drug trafficking charges. 

Newbold received a $1,000,000 secured bond plus house arrest. 

