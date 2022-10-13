x
Man charged murder after woman found stabbed, beaten to death in closet

Police said 44-year-old Katie Bishop and 26-year-old David Rosales lived together, but it's unclear what their relationship was.
Credit: Asheboro Police
David James Alexandro Rosales

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman police arrested a man accused of stabbing and beating a woman he lived with to death. 

On Tuesday, Asheboro police asked Randleman police to check on 44-year-old Katie Marie Bishop at her apartment on Reece Court in Randleman. 

Asheboro police had 26-year-old David James Alexandro Rosales in their custody on a separate case involving assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Asheboro police said while in their custody, Rosales told officers "he had murdered Katie Bishop and her body was in a closet." 

Randleman police entered the home through a window when no one answered the door. That's when they found Bishop's body inside a closet as Rosales described. 

Police said she'd been stabbed and beaten to death with a blunt object. 

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to a friend of Bishop's who described her as a nice person who loved to sing karaoke. 

Detectives don't know the relationship between Bishop and Rosales but said both of them lived at the apartment. They're still investigating a motive. 

Rosales was charged with murder and placed in Randolph County Jail without bond. 

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation. 

