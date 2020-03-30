RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A man was killed over the weekend outside a home in Randleman, police said.

On Saturday, March 28, around 11:30 p.m. Randleman Police responded to 601 Booker T. Womble Road to a person being shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, William George Bennett, 34, of unknown address, lying on the floor in the front room of the home.

According to witnesses, the suspect, Michael Jared Medley, 38, of 509 Mount Zion Church Road, Stokesdale, NC, shot Bennett after getting into an argument at his car.

Witnesses said Medley pulled up in front of the house at Booker T. Womble Road and stopped. Bennett reportedly walked to Medley’s vehicle where an argument broke out, officials said. Witnesses heard a “pop” before Bennett started walking back towards the house yelling "Call the cops. Call an ambulance," police said.

Bennett was assisted into the house where he collapsed, police said. Fire and EMS personnel arrived shortly after police to administer first aid without success.

Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Randleman police have not yet found the suspect. Medley is described as being six feet tall with red hair with red facial hair. He had left the area before police arrived driving a white 2011 Ford Escape, registration number DKD-8101. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone seeing this vehicle is asked to keep their distance and contact 911 immediately.

A warrant has been issued against Medley for second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

