Police searching for Greensboro hit-and-run suspect

The suspect is driving a newer model black Toyota Corolla without a front grill with a 30-day paper tag.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run on Wednesday.

It happened just after 9:15 p.m. on near the intersection at Randleman Rd. and Lawrence St., officials said.

Police found a 39-year-old man injured while crossing the street. He had been struck by a newer, black Toyota Corolla with a missing grill and a 30-day paper tag, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, GPD said.

The driver did not stay on the scene, GPD said. The suspect was last seen traveling south on Randleman Rd.

Investigators are asking for help locating the driver of the vehicle.