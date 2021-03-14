x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

Randolph bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run, driver arrested

Michael Ray Galloway, 62, is charged with felony hit-and-run and currently is in Randolph County Jail.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — NC State Troopers arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist in Randolph County.

It happened Saturday, Mar. 13. Michael Ray Galloway, 62, hit bicyclist Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The hit-and-run sent Estrada-Ochoa to the hospital with serious injuries. He's currently in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, officials said.

Galloway was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury, troopers said. He's currently in the Randolph County Jail under $2,500 bond.

Related Articles