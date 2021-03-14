Randolph bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run, driver arrested

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — NC State Troopers arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist in Randolph County.
It happened Saturday, Mar. 13. Michael Ray Galloway, 62, hit bicyclist Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, North Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The hit-and-run sent Estrada-Ochoa to the hospital with serious injuries. He's currently in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, officials said.
Galloway was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury, troopers said. He's currently in the Randolph County Jail under $2,500 bond.