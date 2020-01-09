Randolph car chase ends in crash, drug and gun seizure

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested the man who attempted to speed away with "various controlled substances and guns" in his car.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A car chase in Randolph County ended when a man lost control of his vehicle, crashed and attempted to run away before law enforcement arrested him.

It happened Monday, Aug. 31 in Trinity, North Carolina. When deputies arrived to the vehicle, the driver, Christopher Mark Simmons, sped off. The subsequent pursuit ended when Simmons crashed the car on I-85 North and attempted to flee on foot. From there, deputies were able to catch him.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said they had been called to the car because Simmons was slumped over in a vehicle near Thayer Road and Snyder Farm Road. When deputies approached the car, Simmons woke up and took off.

Simmons lost control of the vehicle when he made his way onto I-85 and hit a metal sign, officials said. He then attempted to run down a hill off the highway to escape, but deputies were able to apprehend him on foot.

Deputies found various controlled substances and guns after the subsequent search, RCSO officials said.

No deputies were hurt, RCSO officials said.

Simmons, 31, was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with the following:

3 counts of possession of firearms by a felon

felony possession of heroin

felony possession of cocaine

felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance

felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

felony possession methamphetamine

felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

misdemeanor resisting a public officer

misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun

driving while license revoked

driving left of center

reckless driving to endanger

speeding