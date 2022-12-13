Man attacks Randolph Co. deputy while restrained in patrol car

Deputies said they added more restraints to the suspect because he was kicking the cage and patrol car window. That's when he attacked a deputy.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 10, 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received calls to Koonce Drive in Trinity about a suspicious person. On the way to the scene, an additional caller reported a breaking and entering happening in the same area.

The caller stated a man attempted to enter the residence and buildings while he actually entered a vehicle. When officers arrived, the caller said the man started walking toward a neighbor’s property.

While searching the area, deputies found a man attempting to force his way into a residence on Koonce Drive.

Deputies identified the suspect as Fredrick Swaim Jollie, and he was arrested without incident.

On the way to the Randolph County Detention Center, Jollie was kicking the cage and the rear passenger window, causing damage. The deputy stopped the vehicle to apply additional restraints and was assaulted in the process.

Jollie is facing the following charges

felony break or enter a motor vehicle

misdemeanor attempt to break or enter a building

misdemeanor assault on a government official

misdemeanor injury to personal property and

misdemeanor resisting public officer