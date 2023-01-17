Randolph County burglary suspect in custody

A caller reported that Dustin Aaron Bennett, 33, was attempting to break into their home while a family member was inside.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary on Colonial Loop in Randleman, NC on Jan. 14.

The caller reported that Dustin Aaron Bennett, 33, was attempting to break into their home while a family member was inside.

Deputies arrived to the scene to see Bennet leaving the address and detained him.

The caller arrived to the home and deputies checked on the welfare of the family member inside.

Deputies confirmed there was an active restraining order against Bennett that prevented him from being on the property and placed him under arrest.

Bennet, after being put inside the police car, was observed kicking the inside of it and slamming his head against the interior. Deputies attempted to put a helmet on Bennet to prevent self-harm.

Bennet bit the deputy in response.

Bennet was transported to the Randolph County Detention Center and the magistrate found probable cause for felony stalking, misdemeanor domestic violence protection order violation, misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass, misdemeanor assault on a government official, and misdemeanor resist a public officer charges.

He was also served outstanding warrants for ten counts of felony disclosure of private images, felony stalking, and felony common law robbery.

Bennet was given a $17,500 bond on the outstanding charges, but did not receive bond for the others as the charges were domestic in nature.

His first appearance in court was set for Jan. 17 in Randolph County District Court.

