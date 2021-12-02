Chase ends in head-on crash in Asheboro

The driver crashed into another vehicle, pinning the passenger of the car being chased.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A chase with Randolph County deputies Thursday ended in a head-on crash.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team was watching someone who was wanted and tried to stop the person on the new US Hwy 64 in Asheboro, but the driver refused to stop, deputies said. Officials gave chase.

In the area of exit 346, the ramp for the zoo connector, the driver left the road, made a U-turn, and started driving in the wrong direction.