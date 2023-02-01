Randolph County courthouse vandalized; deputies offer reward for tips about suspect

Deputies are searching for the person responsible for vandalizing a courthouse in Asheboro.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized Sunday.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation, as it occurred on county property. Video surveillance of the incident captured the perpetrator, described as a man wearing black in color pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan in color toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows.

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for other vandalisms that occurred the same evening at other locations in proximity to the courthouse. Please see the included video footage of the perpetrator obtained from a nearby property.

If anyone has any information regarding this vandalism or the identity of the person depicted in the video, they are asked to contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699, or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463. Crime Stopper tips remain anonymous.

A Randolph County Crime Stoppers reward is currently being offered in the amount of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the vandalism.

