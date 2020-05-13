RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randolph County deputies say tips from community members helped them solve a rash of burglaries.

They reached a Riverwood road neighborhood in Randleman on April 27 after reports of burglaries in the area. While they were on the scene another caller called and said they saw a group of people running from a home and left in a silver car. The car was headed toward Davis Country road.

Detectives caught them. They arrested a 15-year-old and 17-year-old. Because they're juveniles we don't have any additional information about them.

However, they also arrested 19-year-old Damean Tyler Swaney. He's facing Felony 2nd degree Burglary, Felony Larceny of a Firearm, Felony Breaking & Entering, and more.

Swaney received a secured bond of $75,000. His first appearance is scheduled for May 18.

