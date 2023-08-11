Randolph County deputies arrest 19, including a former fire chief in online predators investigation

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 20 people are facing charges for solicitation of minors online.
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office spearheaded the operation which included 19 agencies from across the state.
19 people are accused of soliciting minors online —five of those arrested are from Randolph County and four are from Guilford County.
Deputies encourage parents and guardians to be vigilant about what and with whom their child is communicating online.
“Explain to them there's a lot of mean people out there that are willing to hurt young kids. You've gotta keep that communications open or otherwise your child will be communicating with others that are not there to help but to hurt,” one deputy said.
The sheriff's office emphasized the suspects are people you wouldn't expect to commit such crimes.
They said one was an attorney and one was a former fire chief.
Those arrested included:
- Harold Wade Beavers, 67, of Greensboro
- Gilber Josue Chilel-Chun, 23, of Asheboro
- Qwambe Kai Frasier, 49, of Greensboro
- Tony Darrell Howard, 53, of Asheboro
- Randy Dale Moose Jr., 42, of Salisbury
- Michael RC Warren, 43, of Greensboro
- Christopher Bryon Wilson, 38, of Harrisburg
- Larry Alan Hogan, 70, of Ellerbe
- Osley Joktan Quincell Moore, 29, of Jonesville
- Richard Joseph Gavin, 57, of Charlotte
- Tramaine Dion Smith, 43, of Dunn
- Roger Elwood Slate, 53, of Germanton
- Joseph Barrier Shuping, 61, of Asheboro
- Mitchell Lavern Reed, 49, of Rock Hill
- Joe Carlton Brown Jr., 36, of Greensboro
- Ricky Wayne Gilliam, 67, of Wise, Virginia
- Gustavo Ventura Salmeron, 47, of Asheboro
- William Bradley Norton, 46, of Randleman
- William Ray Hartsell, 30, of Charlotte
