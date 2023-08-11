Randolph County deputies arrest 19, including a former fire chief in online predators investigation

Deputies said 19 agencies from across the state were involved in the investigation.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 20 people are facing charges for solicitation of minors online.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office spearheaded the operation which included 19 agencies from across the state.

19 people are accused of soliciting minors online —five of those arrested are from Randolph County and four are from Guilford County.

Deputies encourage parents and guardians to be vigilant about what and with whom their child is communicating online.



“Explain to them there's a lot of mean people out there that are willing to hurt young kids. You've gotta keep that communications open or otherwise your child will be communicating with others that are not there to help but to hurt,” one deputy said.

The sheriff's office emphasized the suspects are people you wouldn't expect to commit such crimes.

They said one was an attorney and one was a former fire chief.

Those arrested included:

Harold Wade Beavers, 67, of Greensboro

Gilber Josue Chilel-Chun, 23, of Asheboro

Qwambe Kai Frasier, 49, of Greensboro

Tony Darrell Howard, 53, of Asheboro

Randy Dale Moose Jr., 42, of Salisbury

Michael RC Warren, 43, of Greensboro

Christopher Bryon Wilson, 38, of Harrisburg

Larry Alan Hogan, 70, of Ellerbe

Osley Joktan Quincell Moore, 29, of Jonesville

Richard Joseph Gavin, 57, of Charlotte

Tramaine Dion Smith, 43, of Dunn

Roger Elwood Slate, 53, of Germanton

Joseph Barrier Shuping, 61, of Asheboro

Mitchell Lavern Reed, 49, of Rock Hill

Joe Carlton Brown Jr., 36, of Greensboro

Ricky Wayne Gilliam, 67, of Wise, Virginia

Gustavo Ventura Salmeron, 47, of Asheboro

William Bradley Norton, 46, of Randleman

William Ray Hartsell, 30, of Charlotte



MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.