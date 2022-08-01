Randolph Co. deputies arrest man after finding drugs inside car

A deputy noticed suspicious driving on highway 22/42 in Bennett.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County deputy noticed a car traveling in the wrong direction, stop abruptly, pull off the side of the road, and turned off its headlights on highway 22/42 just South of Log Cabin Road in Bennett.

The deputy turned around and pulled behind the car to check on the driver. While approaching the left side of the car, the parking lights were on but no one was sitting inside the car.

Another deputy came to help and they found a shoe in the side ditch near the car and finally found the driver, Willie Douglas Johnson, 60.

They found methamphetamine and marijuana inside his car.

Johnson was taken to the magistrate's office where he was charged for felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was given a $1,000 bond for these charges and $1,000 for the failure to appear warrant.

His first appearance was set for Friday in Randolph County District Court. He was then taken to the Randolph County Detention Center for processing.