Crime

Randolph County deputies search for those responsible for stealing political signs in Ramseur

The Randolph County sheriff's office said the incident happened near Hinshaw Town Road and Holly Springs Road in Ramseur.

The Randolph County sheriff's office is on the search for people who were caught on camera stealing political signs.

The office said the incident happened near Hinshaw Town Road and Holly Springs Road in Ramseur.

Deputies said the incident happened on Aug. 15 and around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

Post by RandolphCountyNCSheriffsOffice.

