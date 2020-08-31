The Randolph County sheriff's office said the incident happened near Hinshaw Town Road and Holly Springs Road in Ramseur.

The Randolph County sheriff's office is on the search for people who were caught on camera stealing political signs.

Deputies said the incident happened on Aug. 15 and around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

