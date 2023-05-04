Woman arrested for stealing family dog in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Thursday, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman they say stole a family dog.
The family says they were home at the time sleeping while the burglary was in process.
Deputies say they received a call and, when they arrived at the home they saw Jessica Lowery standing in the doorway holding a dog.
Deputies arrested her and she is currently at the Randolph County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.
Her first appearance is set for June 15.
Deputies say the dog was returned to the family.
