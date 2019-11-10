Deputies say a request for a ride home ended in a ride to the Randolph County Detention Center.

They say they got a call about a suspicious woman walking in the area of Mount view road on October 10. They found Kesha Fraley Sheffield in the parking lot of Hunt's Automotive.



She said she was walking to her Peachtree street home in Asheboro and wanted a ride.

According to a press release, she consented to a search of her purse for weapons and contraband before they would give her a ride. And that's when they say they found cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested and transported to the Randolph County Detention Center.

Sheffield is charged with Felony Possession of Cocaine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a bond of $1,000.

