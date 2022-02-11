Woman charged after running red light, hitting Randolph County deputies

Asheboro police said Sharon Creek ran a red light and hit two Randolph County deputies. The deputies are now in the hospital.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two Randolph County deputies are in the hospital after a driver ran a red light and hit them while they crossed the street trying to help someone Friday, according to the Asheboro police department.

Police received a call for a welfare check on someone laying face down in a grassy area between the U.S. Highway 64 overpass and Interstate 73 South. Deputies Hugo Gomez and Chelsea Bigelow were in the area and responded to the call, according to the police department.

They tried crossing Albemarle Road when police said Sharon Cheek hit them with her car. Police said Creek and a passenger were not hurt.

Gomez and Bigelow were taken to the hospital. WFMY News 2 reached out to police to get an update on their conditions. We are still waiting for a response.

Witnesses told police that Cheek ran a red light at the intersection of Albemarle and Lewallen Road. Cheek received a citation for a red light violation and was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoiding colliding with a pedestrian.