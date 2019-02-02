RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate has been charged with drug charges while in jail.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office Detention Center, officers seized tobacco, marijuana, and a felonious amount of a controlled substance from Daniel Michael Rorie,24.

Rorie has been charged with Felony Possession of Controlled Substance in Jail, Misdemeanor Possession Tobacco in Jail, and Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Rorie was given a $10,000 Secured Bond.

