Randolph County man facing 17 additional charges in child sex crimes case, deputies say

Randolph County deputies said 22-year-old Aaron Garner is accused of sex crimes involving minors under 13 years of age.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was arrested for sexually engaging with children in Randolph County is facing 17 additional charges, according to deputies.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office got a report of sexual acts upon minors on May 31.

Following an investigation of the allegations, detectives sought charges against 22-year-old Aaron Thomas Garner for three counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under 13 years of age.

Deputies arrested Garner and took him to the Randolph County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, Randolph County deputies served Garner with another warrant while in jail for multiple counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under 13 years of age.

Garner was initially given a $500,000 bond and has since received a million-dollar bond.

Deputies said his court date is set for Jan. 14.

