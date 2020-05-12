Randolph County man charged after puppies found in trash bag outside church

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathan Paul Baker, 46, for felony cruelty to animals.

SEAGROVE, N.C. — A man was arrested Friday and charged with animal cruelty after four puppies were found inside a tied-up trash bag in Seagrove, according to deputies.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathan Paul Baker, 46, for felony cruelty to animals.

The sheriff’s office said the puppies were found in the parking lot of a church back on November 16 on Clyde King Road after the Randolph County Animal Control Services received a complaint.

Deputies said the animals were still alive and taken by animal control.

Officials said the puppies were kept at the shelter for 3 days and later taken to the Haley Graves Foundation, an animal shelter in Summerfield.

Haley Graves Rescue said all but one of the puppies have been adopted.

Investigators said Baker is in the Randolph County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

