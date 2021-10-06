Randolph County man arrested, charged with kidnapping, assault and child abuse

Travis Parsons was arrested on Oct.4 and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

RAMSEUR, N.C. — A Randolph County man is in jail Wednesday for kidnapping and assaulting a woman and child abuse.

The sheriff’s office got a call on Sept. 30 about an incident on Pleasant Ridge Road in Ramseur. After an investigation, a deputy got a warrant against Travis Lane Parsons for felony first-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Parsons was arrested on Oct.4 and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where was served the warrant. He was denied bond because the charges are domestic in nature.

Parson appeared in Randolph County District Court Tuesday.

He was served with additional warrants Tuesday for felony intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury, felony intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury and felony second-degree kidnapping after a joint investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Criminal Investigations Division and Randolph County DSS Child Protective Services that began on Aug. 1, following a report of child abuse. Investigators determined Parsons to “be the perpetrator during the investigation.”

Parsons, who was already in the Randolph County Detention Center, was served the warrant and was issued a $500,000 bond plus electronic house arrest if released.