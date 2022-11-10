Randolph County man faces multiple charges including child abuse

Deputies received a call about hearing gunshots inside a home where a man and juvenile lived.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies responded to Power Line Road in reference to a possible suicide attempt reported.

Deputies arrived and neighbors told them they heard gunshots from a home. They were able to find 28-year-old Richard Alexander McFarlene and a juvenile inside the home, along with guns, ammunition, and spent casings.

There was damage from the gunshots inside the house.

McFarlene was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. He was charged for felony discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor child abuse.

McFarlene was given a $10,000 bond and his first appearance is set for Thursday.

The juvenile was taken to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office where DSS and deputies awaited a relative.