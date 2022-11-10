x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Randolph County man faces multiple charges including child abuse

Deputies received a call about hearing gunshots inside a home where a man and juvenile lived.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies responded to Power Line Road in reference to a possible suicide attempt reported. 

Deputies arrived and neighbors told them they heard gunshots from a home. They were able to find 28-year-old Richard Alexander McFarlene and a juvenile inside the home, along with guns, ammunition, and spent casings. 

There was damage from the gunshots inside the house. 

McFarlene was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. He was charged for felony discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor child abuse. 

McFarlene was given a $10,000 bond and his first appearance is set for Thursday. 

The juvenile was taken to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office where DSS and deputies awaited a relative. 

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

One man charged for injuring 16-year-old in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Lanes on US-29 reopen after crash near Hicone Road in Guilford County

More Videos

In Other News

2017 Delphi Murders Arrest | Special Report

Before You Leave, Check This Out